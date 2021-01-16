We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Sterling Construction (STRL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Sterling Construction (STRL - Free Report) closed at $23.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the civil construction company had gained 15.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 7.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STRL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, up 4.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $341.30 million, down 1.51% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for STRL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. STRL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that STRL has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.21 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.33, so we one might conclude that STRL is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow STRL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.