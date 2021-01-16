We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Altabancorp (ALTA) Surges: Stock Moves 6.4% Higher
Altabancorp (ALTA - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $26.30 to $30.53 in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Altabancorp. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Altabancorp currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is positive.
Investors interested in the Banks - West industry may consider First Hawaiian, Inc. FHB, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
