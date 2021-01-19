Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 18th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:

General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This designer, builder, and seller of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

 

General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 3.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

 

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This designer and builder of single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.31, compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE - Free Report) : This educational services provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

 

Adtalem Global Education has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 2.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

