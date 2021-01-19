We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is The Kroger (KR) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of The Kroger (KR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
The Kroger is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR's full-year earnings has moved 2.34% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that KR has returned about 6.11% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.79%. This shows that The Kroger is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, KR is a member of the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.66% so far this year, meaning that KR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track KR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.