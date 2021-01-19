Back to top

BlackBerry (BB) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8%

BlackBerry Limited (BB - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $6.58 to $9.11 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another stock worth considering in the Wireless Non-US industry is Vodafone Group PLC (VOD - Free Report) which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

