Company News for Jan 19, 2021

  • Washington Federal Inc.'s (WAFD - Free Report) shares fell 0.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.51, declining 40.7% year over year.
  • Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC - Free Report) tumbled 3.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, dropping 3% year over year.
  • BlackBerry Ltd's (BB - Free Report) shares climbed 8% after the company settled a legal dispute with social media giant Facebook Inc. (FB - Free Report) .
  • Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN - Free Report) jumped 12.9% after the company raised its fourth-quarter 2020 preliminary sales guidance.

