We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Are the FAANG Stocks About to Break Out Again?
There are about 100 companies expected to report earnings this week, including the first of the FAANG stocks: Netflix.
The FAANG stocks got hit in the initial coronavirus pandemic sell-off in February and March 2020 but rebounded quickly as they were uniquely situated to gain market share during the pandemic.
Who didn’t try and order work out equipment on Amazon at some point last spring?
The FAANG stocks broke out to new all-time highs in 2020.
But what happens now?
None of them are cheap but earnings are on the rise.
Is there further upside coming?
Or will the shares cool off in 2021?
Which FAANG Stock Has the Best Earnings Chart?
1. Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) has missed 3 quarters in a row but the shares are still up 47.5% in the last year. Shares have rallied 378.6% in the prior five years. But shares are trading at 55x and they have been treading water in the last few months. Will this report send the shares to new highs?
2. Apple (AAPL - Free Report) has the best earnings surprise record of all of the FAANG stocks. It has only missed one time in the last 5 years, all the way back in 2016. Shares are up 59.6% in the last year and have gained 420% in the last 5 years. Is there still gas left in the tank in 2021?
3. Facebook (FB - Free Report) has beat big two quarters in a row but it is, once again, at the heart of concerns about speech regarding the events at the Capitol on Jan 6. The company is also facing government actions, as the FTC sued Facebook in 2020 for illegal monopolization. The shares are still up over the last year but just 10.6%. They’ve started 2021 down 8%. But the stock is now trading at just 23x, making it the cheapest of the FAANG stocks. Is this weakness a buying opportunity?
4. Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) has beat big 2 quarters in a row as it has been the go-to source of food, goods and even video streaming on Amazon Prime during the pandemic. It’s expected to report a big holiday quarter. Over the last year, the shares are up 66.5% and now trade with a forward P/E of 69. Is Amazon set to be a winner of the pandemic recovery sure to come in 2021?
5. Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) is also coming off of 2 big beats after its advertising business quickly rebounded off the March pandemic lows. Shares are up 16.7% over the last year. It’s the second cheapest FAANG with a forward P/E of 27.6. Is Alphabet the hidden gem of the group?
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of FB, AMZN and GOOGL in her personal portfolio.]
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>