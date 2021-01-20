We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 18, 2021
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) is a leading producer of recreational vehicles (RV) in the United States. It has been manufacturing RVs for around 60 years. Winnebago has been riding on the strength of its acquisitions. The company’s notable buyouts include Grand Design and Chris-Craft in 2016 and 2018, respectively, which bolstered the firm’s footprint in the outdoor lifestyle market. The firm's towable segment is gaining from high revenues and margins. Winnebago's Newmar buyout has further boosted its portfolio and added high-end motorized products to the existing Winnebago brand line-up. The company's strong balance sheet and record backlog of new orders are other tailwinds. As of this writing, it has been about a month since the last earnings report for Winnebago Industries. Shares have increased in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) is one of the biggest banks with assets valued at $3.25 trillion and stockholders’ equity worth $271.1 billion as of Sep 30, 2020. JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Branch openings in new regions, acquisition of InstaMed, strong mortgage banking business and focus on credit card operations are likely to continue supporting the bank's financials. JPMorgan is expanding its footprint in new regions by opening branches. Solid performance of JPMorgan’s mortgage banking operation is a catalyst. Recently JPM posted its highest profitability in history, with its bottom-line surging by double digits from the same quarter last year and beating Zacks Consensus EPS estimates by double digits as well.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>