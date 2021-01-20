We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 20th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. ITRN provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 30 days.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT is a hospitality company that owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Aramark ARMK provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections client. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR is a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.
