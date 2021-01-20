Back to top

Company News for Jan 20, 2021

  • Bank of America Corp.'s (BAC - Free Report) shares fell 0.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 revenues of $20.1 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.4 billion.
  • Shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW - Free Report) rose 0.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.74, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70.
  • Comerica Inc.'s (CMA - Free Report) shares increased 0.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.49, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21.
  • Shares of Old National Bancorp (ONB - Free Report) gained 1.8% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.46, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38.

