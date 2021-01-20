We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Equinor (EQNR) Awarded 17 Production Licenses in Norway
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) acquired 17 new production licenses on the Norwegian Continental Shelf of which 10 licenses are as operators and seven as partners.
As part of the Award in Predefined Areas (“APA”) 2020 licensing process, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (“MPE”) of Norway awarded the production licenses to Equinor. The APA rounds are crucial to uphold the activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and form the basis for additional revenues.
Notably, the licenses will be a major addition to Equinor’s exploration portfolio. It is expected to provide a framework for further discoveries and will be carried out on the basis of the company’s climate ambitions to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.
Of the 17 production licenses, the integrated oil major obtained eight of the licenses in the North Sea and nine of them in the Norwegian Sea. Importantly, per MPE, these resources are highly lucrative and are likely to offer ample opportunities for the society with limited environmental impacts.
Company Profile & Price Performance
Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.
Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has gained 28.3% compared with the industry’s 11.5% growth.
