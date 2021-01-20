Back to top

A Deep Dive into ARK ETFs

ARK has been one of the biggest stories in the ETF world lately. Three ARK ETFs were among the top 10 performers last year. The ETF firm managed by Cathie Wood, saw its assets grow to $41.5 billion from less than $3.5 billion at the beginning of 2020. With an incredible asset growth of more than 1000%, ARK is now a top 10 ETF issuer.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK - Free Report) , the firm’s flagship product, invests in companies poised to benefit from disruptive innovation areas like next generation Internet, autonomous technology & robotics, genomics and fintech. Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) and Roku (ROKU - Free Report) are its top holdings.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG - Free Report) was the best performing ARK ETF of 2020, with a gain of over 200%. CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP - Free Report) and Twist Bioscience (TWST - Free Report) are among the top holdings.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW - Free Report)  invests in companies that develop or enable technologies for cloud computing & cyber security, e-commerce, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things and other internet-based products and services. Tesla, Roku, Square (SQ - Free Report) and the Gray Scale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC - Free Report) are among the top holdings.

