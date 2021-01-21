Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 21, 2021

  • The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.'s (BK - Free Report) shares plunged 7.3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2020 revenues of $3.8 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 billion.
  • Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN - Free Report) surged 3.7% after the company agreed to pay $221.5 million settling all class action claims related to its broiler chicken antitrust litigation.
  • Gevo Inc.'s (GEVO - Free Report) shares plummeted 21.4% after the company decided to sell  $350 million of its shares in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
  • Shares of Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT - Free Report) dropped 1.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.30, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by one cent.

