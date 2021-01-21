We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Exp World Holdings (EXPI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Exp World Holdings (EXPI - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EXPI and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.
Exp World Holdings is one of 887 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPI's full-year earnings has moved 63.64% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, EXPI has moved about 46.32% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 3.93% on average. This shows that Exp World Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, EXPI belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #134 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.66% so far this year, meaning that EXPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to EXPI as it looks to continue its solid performance.