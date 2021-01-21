We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has Dell Technologies (DELL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DELL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
Dell Technologies is one of 632 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DELL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's full-year earnings has moved 15.32% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, DELL has moved about 5.13% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 4.41% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Dell Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, DELL belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #217 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.62% this year, meaning that DELL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on DELL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.