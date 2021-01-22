We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $196.65, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.64% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 6.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.99% in that time.
IIPR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, IIPR is projected to report earnings of $1.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.85 million, up 114.2% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IIPR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IIPR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, IIPR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.92, so we one might conclude that IIPR is trading at a premium comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
