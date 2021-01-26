Back to top

Company News for Jan 25, 2021

  • Shares of Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) fell 0.1% as the company is going to recall 3 million vehicles, including 2.7 million in the United States, for an issue related to air bag inflators which could potentially rupture and it would cost Ford $610 million.
  • Huntington Bancshares Inc.’s (HBAN - Free Report) shares slid 4.6% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30.
  • Schlumberger Ltd.’s (SLB - Free Report) shares rose 0.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.22, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18.
  • Shares of First Horizon Corp. (FHN - Free Report) advanced 1.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.46, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33.

