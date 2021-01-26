Back to top

What's in Store for Hawaiian Holdings (HA) in Q4 Earnings?

Hawaiian Holdings (HA - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Jan 26, after market close.

The company has a mediocre average earnings track record. Its bottom line surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters (lagging estimates in the other two), the average beat being 7.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the December-quarter bottom line has widened to a loss of $3.38 from $2.27 loss over the past 90 days.

Against this backdrop, let’s take a look at the factors that are expected to have impacted the company’s fourth-quarter performance.

Akin to the third quarter, weak air-travel demand amid coronavirus concerns is expected to have affected the airline’s passenger revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter passenger revenues indicates an approximate 84.3% plunge from the year-ago period’s reported number.

Due to the weakness in passenger revenues, the consensus mark for passenger revenue per available seat miles (PRASM: a key measure of unit revenues) is pegged at a fall 43.2% in the final quarter of 2020 from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2020 traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) indicates an 87.9% decrease from the figure reported in fourth-quarter 2019.

To match the low-demand scenario, Hawaiian Holdings reduced its capacity significantly. For the fourth quarter, the carrier expects capacity to decline 70% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same also suggests a 72.5% drop from the level reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. With traffic decreasing at a greater rate than capacity, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) is also likely to have fallen in the December quarter. Consequently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2020 passenger load factor is currently pegged at 40.9%, indicating a massive slump from 86% reported in fourth-quarter 2019.

However, moderate fuel costs are likely to have provided some relief to the depressed passenger revenues, thereby supporting the company’s bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2020 expenses on aircraft fuel indicates a 77.8% decline from the figure reported in fourth-quarter 2019. Also, with most of the carrier’s fleet remaining grounded/under-utilized, fuel gallons consumed are likely to have been low. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2020 fuel gallons consumed hints at a 61.8% plummet from the reading recorded in fourth-quarter 2019.

Earnings Whispers

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict a bottom-line outperformance for Hawaiian Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Hawaiian Holdings has an Earnings ESP of -3.64%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Hawaiian Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 5.6%. Quarterly revenues too missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also tumbled 89.9% year over year due to the 94.3% fall in passenger revenues.

