Buy Apple and Microsoft Stock Before Earnings?
On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks, we look at the broader market as the technology-filled Nasdaq reached new records on Monday ahead of a huge week for corporate earnings. The episode then explores Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Apple (AAPL - Free Report) to help decide if either tech giant’s stock is worth buying right now.
The Nasdaq touched new highs Monday, and Wall Street watches as GameStop (GME - Free Report) stock goes on a wild run. More broadly, the S&P 500 has climbed 3.7% since the start of January trading and nearly 18% since the end of October.
The positivity comes as investors bet on more economic stimulus under the new Biden administration. Plus, some of the big banks and other early earnings results have come in strong. And the broader S&P 500 earnings outlook for the fourth quarter and 2021 have continued to improve.
This week features some of the biggest names in the market across an array of industries and could be a major market catalyst as executives provide outlooks for what’s to come. The list of companies set to report this week include Facebook (FB - Free Report) , Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) , Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) , McDonald's (MCD - Free Report) , and countless others.
Microsoft and Apple will also play headlining roles this week. Microsoft stock is up just 7% over the past six months compared to the Computer and Technology sector’s 25% heading into the release of its quarterly results on Tuesday, January 26.
Despite its underperformance, Microsoft looks as strong as ever, and its outlook is impressive. This means it could be time for the tech giant to break out of its current holding pattern.
Meanwhile, Apple stock helped the Nasdaq hit new highs as it climbs to its own records ahead of its quarterly release on Wednesday. Analysts are high on early iPhone 12 sales and it continues to expand its reach outside of its flagship smartphones.
