We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 25, 2021
(EV) maker Tesla, Inc (TSLA - Free Report) has evolved into a dynamic technology innovator. Shares of Tesla have been on fire over the past year. The stock's S&P 500 inclusion has further boosted investors' confidence. The company has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space with high range vehicles, superior technology, and software edge. With Model 3 sedan being its flagship vehicle, Tesla has established itself as a leader in the EV segment. Ramp up of Model Y production is further boosting its top line growth. Robust production levels from the Shanghai Gigafactory bode well for its future growth. Tesla delivered 499,550 vehicles in 2020, up around 36% y/y. Along with increasing automotive revenues, energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting Tesla’s prospects. Amazing line-up of upcoming products and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm. Thus, Tesla is viewed as an attractive bet.
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) is currently the world’s largest producer of agricultural equipment, manufacturing agricultural machinery since 1837 under the iconic John Deere brand with its signature green and yellow color scheme. Deere projects fiscal 2021 net income to be between $3.6 billion and $4 billion. The company expects to benefit from the improving farm prospects and stabilization in the construction and forestry markets in fiscal 2021. Higher U.S. farm income forecasts and pick-up in commodity prices bode well for agricultural equipment demand, which will drive Deere’s top line. Moreover, the company remains well poised for long term growth, backed by steady investments in new products with advanced technologies. Deere is focused on revolutionizing agriculture with technology in an effort to make farming automated, easy to use and more precise across the production process. Growing reliance on advanced technology will continue to fuel Deere’s revenues. Additionally, the company's efforts to expand in precision agriculture will drive growth.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>