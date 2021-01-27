We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cloudflare (NET) Launches Tool to Facilitate Vaccination Roll Out
Cloudflare (NET - Free Report) last Friday unveiled a new tool — Project Fair Shot — that will help COVID-19 vaccine distributors maintain a fair, equitable and transparent digital queue. The web infrastructure company said that the offering will be free to any hospital, pharmacy, government agency or organizations, which are facilitating distribution of vaccines.
In a blog posted on the company website last Friday, Cloudflare stated that its Project Fair Shot is in the wake of the issues associated with the crashing of vaccine scheduling registration websites as so many people are trying to register for vaccination at once.
With its Project Fair Shot, Cloudflare has created a digital waiting room for vaccine distributors. The tool will help distributors register vaccine recipients, and provide a clear and constant updated view to the registered people of where they are in the queue.
Cloudflare announced that the launch of the tool was originally scheduled for February, but was pre-poned after vaccine sites were reported crashing due to massive traffic. Reportedly, the Project Fair Shot tool will be offered for free until Jul 1, 2021, and the company might provide it for free for a longer period if the appointments demand remains higher than supply.
Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince has noted in the blog, “The technology is powerful because it can be used in front of any existing web registration site without needing any code changes or hardware installation. Simply deploy Cloudflare through a simple DNS change and then configure Waiting Room to ensure any transactional site, no matter how meagerly resourced, can keep up with demand.”
Cloudflare is not the only company which has come forward to help government and organizations in facilitating the vaccination program.
On Jan 21, in a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, Amazon's (AMZN - Free Report) Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations & Customer Service Dave Clark has offered communication and technology support for the government’s vaccination program.
Last week, the State of Washington announced public-private partnership with organizations, including Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Costco (COST - Free Report) . Tech giant Microsoft has agreed to open its office in the state to be used for the vaccination center purpose. Retail store chain operator, Costco, has agreed to provide vaccine delivery services in the state.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>