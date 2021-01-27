Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 26, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Kimberley-Clark Corp. (KMB - Free Report) popped 3.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.69, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61.
  • Bank of Hawaii Corp.’s (BOH - Free Report) shares slid 3% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.06, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11.
  • Carnival Corp. & Plc’s (CCL - Free Report) shares fell 5% after the company said that dry dock plans for some of its ships that were already announced, will be delayed until November 2021.
  • Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS - Free Report) advanced 1.7% after the company agreed to sell its freight business, UPS Freight, to TFI International Inc. (TFII - Free Report) for $800 million, in order to focus more on the small-package delivery business.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KimberlyClark Corporation (KMB) - free report >>

Carnival Corporation (CCL) - free report >>

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) - free report >>

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) - free report >>

TFI International Inc. (TFII) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary consumer-staples finance transportation