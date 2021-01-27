Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Xerox's (XRX) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Decrease Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2020 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same.

Adjusted earnings per share of 58 cents missed the consensus mark by 3.3% and declined 56.4% year over year. Total revenues of $1.93 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1.9% but declined 21% year over year on a reported basis and 22.3% on a constant-currency basis. The coronavirus pandemic had a significant negative impact on the company’s quarterly results.

Notably, the company’s shares have slumped 40.8% over the past year compared with a 1.7% decline for the industry.

Other Quarterly Details

Equipment sales revenues totaled $510 million, down 17.2% year over year on a reported basis and 18.8% on a constant-currency basis, contributing 26% to total revenues. Post-sale revenues totaled $1.42 billion, down 22.3% year over year on a reported basis and 23.5% on a constant-currency basis, contributing 74% to total revenues.

Adjusted operating profit of $184 million declined more than 100% year over year. Adjusted operating margin shrunk 730 basis points year over year to 9.5%. Selling, administrative and general expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 1.7% year over year to 25.1%. Research, development and engineering expenses, as a percentage of revenues, came in at 22.8%, up from the year-ago quarter’s 20.9%.

Xerox exited the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balance of $2.7 billion compared with $3.3 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $4.1 billion compared with $3.8 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

The company generated $235 million of cash from continuous operations and free cash flow was $221 million.

2021 Guidance

Xerox expects revenues to grow 2.5% on a constant-currency basis. Cash from continuous operations and free cash flow are anticipated to be $600 million and $500 million, respectively.

Xerox currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are keenly awaiting fourth-quarter 2020 earnings reports of key players like Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) , Waste Management (WM - Free Report) and Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) . While Waste Connections will release earnings on Feb 17, Waste Management and Republic Services will report the same on Feb 18 and Feb 22, respectively.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year. These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Waste Management, Inc. (WM) - free report >>

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) - free report >>

Xerox Corporation (XRX) - free report >>

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) - free report >>

Published in

business-services earnings