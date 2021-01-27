Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR - Free Report) is a developer and provider of cancer therapy selection tests in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF - Free Report) is a manufacturer of flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO - Free Report) is a provider of over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Regis Corporation (RGS - Free Report) is the owner and operator of hairstyling and hair care salons. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 30 days.

consumer-discretionary medical reit