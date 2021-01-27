We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 26th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR - Free Report) is a developer and provider of cancer therapy selection tests in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF - Free Report) is a manufacturer of flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Perrigo Company plc (PRGO - Free Report) is a provider of over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Regis Corporation (RGS - Free Report) is the owner and operator of hairstyling and hair care salons. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 30 days.
