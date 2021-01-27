Back to top

The 5 Hottest Earnings Charts This Week

Earnings season heats up this week with over 450 companies, including over 30% of the S&P 500, expected to report.

That’s a lot of large cap companies.

But there are 5 that are especially hot that all investors and traders will be watching this week.

All 5 are recognizable global brands with strong earnings surprise track records during the global pandemic. It wasn’t easy to beat for most of last year.

Wall Street piled in, with most of these trading at, or near, their 5-year highs.

Will these earnings report give the shares a further boost?

1.    Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) hasn’t missed since 2016. That’s impressive, especially during a global pandemic. Shares are up 39% over the last year and now trade with a forward P/E of 33. Gaming is red hot. Is all the good news priced in?

2.    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) has one of the hottest charts among the semiconductors with shares up 84% in the last year. It has only missed once in the last 5 years, in early 2019. Can it keep rallying?

3.    Apple (AAPL - Free Report) has a great earnings surprise track record with just 1 miss in the last 5 years, all the way back in early 2016. Shares soared 75% in the last year. They now trade at 34x forward earnings. Is it too hot to handle?

4.    Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) has put together a nice string of 5 big beats in a row as the shares broke out in 2020. It was one of the biggest winners of the year, with shares surging 649%. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 224, but who cares about the valuation?

5.    Mastercard (MA - Free Report) has an excellent earnings surprise track record with just 1 miss over the last 5 years, and it was just last quarter. Shares have retaken their pre-pandemic highs but are up just 1.6% for the year. It’s trading at 40x forward earnings. Are the shares due for a big breakout?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of MSFT in her personal portfolio.]

