5 Incredible Perfect Earnings Charts
Earnings season heats up this week with over 450 companies, including over 30% of the S&P 500, expected to report.
That’s a lot of large cap companies.
But there are a handful of companies that are heading into earnings season with exceptional earnings track records.
These companies have beat on earnings every quarter for five years.
They have achieved perfection.
Perfection is Difficult
That’s not easy to do, even during normal economic conditions, but the global economy has also been in a pandemic combined with a recession in the last year.
It takes good communication by management with Wall Street analysts and an understanding of how to handle volatility in the business to achieve perfection.
And in 2020 and 2021, it has also taken successfully navigating the coronavirus impacts.
Will they extend their streaks by beating again this week?
5 Incredible Perfect Earnings Charts to Watch This Week
1. Abbott Laboratories (ABT - Free Report) has an amazing 5-year chart. Not only does it have the perfect earnings surprise record, shares are near 5-year highs. The shares are up 200% over the last 5 years versus just 98% for the S&P 500. But how much higher can it rally with the P/E now at 25?
2. Danaher Corp. (DHR - Free Report) has posted two large earnings beats in the last two quarters as it has been a big player in COVID testing. Shares are up 46.7% over the last year and are now trading at 32x forward earnings. Is there more gas left in the tank?
3. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK - Free Report) has put together an impressive earnings surprise record, joining these other 4 stellar names. It’s the cheapest of the stocks, with a forward P/E of “just” 18. Shares are near 5-year highs but are only up 4.9% in the last year. Is this a buying opportunity?
4. ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) has been a big winner over the last 5 years, with shares rising 471%. It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E of 99. But it’s been a mistake to bet against ServiceNow during this hot streak.
5. Johnson Controls International (JCI - Free Report) has a choppier chart than some of the others who also have a perfect earnings surprise track record. Shares aren’t yet back to 5-year highs but they’ve broken out to new 52-week highs and are up 26.6% over the last year. Is it time to buy into this momentum stock?
