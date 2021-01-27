We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Nautilus (NLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Nautilus (NLS - Free Report) closed at $23.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NLS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 533.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $190.73 million, up 83.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NLS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NLS has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.77 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.78.
The Retail - Mail Order industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
