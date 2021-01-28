Back to top

Has AGCO (AGCO) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of AGCO (AGCO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AGCO is one of 212 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AGCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGCO's full-year earnings has moved 18.93% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AGCO has returned 8.78% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 3.12%. This means that AGCO is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, AGCO belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.94% so far this year, so AGCO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Industrial Products sector will want to keep a close eye on AGCO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


