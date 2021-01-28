Back to top

Company News for Jan 28, 2021

  • Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP - Free Report) gained 0.7% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29.
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s (TDY - Free Report) shares rose 1% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.48, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16.
  • Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT - Free Report) shares advanced 0.3% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.03, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share.
  • Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF - Free Report) popped 2.8% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $5.29, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 per share.

