Pentair (PNR) Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q4

Pentair plc ( PNR Quick Quote PNR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 70 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents. The bottom line also improved 3% from 68 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The improvement can be attributed to ongoing strong demand in the residential focused businesses. Including one-time items, earnings were 60 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s 61 cents. Net sales improved 5% year over year to $796 million. Further, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $751 million. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation, core sales rose 3% in the reported quarter.
Cost of sales advanced 6.5% year over year to $513 million. Gross profit in the reported quarter amounted to $284 million, up 3% from the prior-year quarter. Gross margin came in at 35.6% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 36.3%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $142 million compared with $134 million in the prior-year quarter. Research and development expenses increased 13.6% year over year to $20 million. Adjusted segmental operating income remained flat year over year at $141 million. Segmental Performance
Net sales in the
Consumer Solutions segment rose 10% year over year to $482 million. The segment’s operating earnings increased 9% year over year to $124 million. Net sales in the Industrial and Flow Technologies segment totaled $314 million, down 0.6% from the prior-year quarter. Operating earnings for the segment slumped 22% year over year to $33 million. Financial Update
Pentair had cash and cash equivalents of $82.1 million as of Dec 21, 2020 compared with $82.5 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Net cash from operating activities was around $574 million during 2020 compared with $345 million in the prior year. The company generated free cash flow of $512 million in 2020 compared with $295 million witnessed in the prior year. The company had long-term debt of $840 million as of Dec 31, 2020, down from $1,029 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
2020 Results
Pentair reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.50 in 2020, up 5% from the prior year’s $2.38. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 and came ahead of management’s guidance of adjusted earnings per share between $2.35 and $2.40. Including one-time items, the bottom line was $2.13 compared with $2.12 in 2019.
Sales increased 2% year over year to $3.02 billion in fiscal 2020. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97 billion. Guidance
Expecting strength in its residential focused businesses to continue this year, Pentair anticipates adjusted earnings per share between $2.60 and $2.75 in 2021. Sales are expected to be up approximately 3-5% on a reported basis.
For first-quarter 2021, the company expects adjusted earnings per share between 55 cents and 63 cents. The company anticipates first-quarter sales to be up approximately 7-12% on a reported basis compared with the prior-year quarter. Price Performance
Pentair’s stock has gained 28.9% over the past year compared with the
industry’s rally of 41.3%. Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Pentair currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the industrial products sector are AGCO Corporation ( AGCO Quick Quote AGCO - Free Report) , Alcoa Corp. ( AA Quick Quote AA - Free Report) and Crown Holdings, Inc. ( CCK Quick Quote CCK - Free Report) . While AGCO flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Alcoa and Crown Holdings carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here AGCO has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.8% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have gained around 46% in the past year. Alcoa has an expected earnings growth rate of 240.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have appreciated around 28.7% in the past year. Crown Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.7% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have advanced around 15% in the past year. Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look. See the pot stocks we're targeting >>
Image: Bigstock
Pentair (PNR) Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q4
Pentair plc (PNR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 70 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents. The bottom line also improved 3% from 68 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The improvement can be attributed to ongoing strong demand in the residential focused businesses.
Including one-time items, earnings were 60 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s 61 cents.
Net sales improved 5% year over year to $796 million. Further, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $751 million. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation, core sales rose 3% in the reported quarter.
Pentair plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Pentair plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pentair plc Quote
Cost of sales advanced 6.5% year over year to $513 million. Gross profit in the reported quarter amounted to $284 million, up 3% from the prior-year quarter. Gross margin came in at 35.6% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 36.3%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $142 million compared with $134 million in the prior-year quarter. Research and development expenses increased 13.6% year over year to $20 million. Adjusted segmental operating income remained flat year over year at $141 million.
Segmental Performance
Net sales in the Consumer Solutions segment rose 10% year over year to $482 million. The segment’s operating earnings increased 9% year over year to $124 million.
Net sales in the Industrial and Flow Technologies segment totaled $314 million, down 0.6% from the prior-year quarter. Operating earnings for the segment slumped 22% year over year to $33 million.
Financial Update
Pentair had cash and cash equivalents of $82.1 million as of Dec 21, 2020 compared with $82.5 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Net cash from operating activities was around $574 million during 2020 compared with $345 million in the prior year. The company generated free cash flow of $512 million in 2020 compared with $295 million witnessed in the prior year. The company had long-term debt of $840 million as of Dec 31, 2020, down from $1,029 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
2020 Results
Pentair reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.50 in 2020, up 5% from the prior year’s $2.38. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 and came ahead of management’s guidance of adjusted earnings per share between $2.35 and $2.40. Including one-time items, the bottom line was $2.13 compared with $2.12 in 2019.
Sales increased 2% year over year to $3.02 billion in fiscal 2020. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97 billion.
Guidance
Expecting strength in its residential focused businesses to continue this year, Pentair anticipates adjusted earnings per share between $2.60 and $2.75 in 2021. Sales are expected to be up approximately 3-5% on a reported basis.
For first-quarter 2021, the company expects adjusted earnings per share between 55 cents and 63 cents. The company anticipates first-quarter sales to be up approximately 7-12% on a reported basis compared with the prior-year quarter.
Price Performance
Pentair’s stock has gained 28.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s rally of 41.3%.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Pentair currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the industrial products sector are AGCO Corporation (AGCO - Free Report) , Alcoa Corp. (AA - Free Report) and Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK - Free Report) . While AGCO flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Alcoa and Crown Holdings carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
AGCO has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.8% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have gained around 46% in the past year.
Alcoa has an expected earnings growth rate of 240.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have appreciated around 28.7% in the past year.
Crown Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.7% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have advanced around 15% in the past year.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot stocks we're targeting >>