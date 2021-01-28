We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Realogy Holdings (RLGY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Realogy Holdings is a member of our Finance group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RLGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RLGY's full-year earnings has moved 46.56% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, RLGY has gained about 27.44% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -0.44%. As we can see, Realogy Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, RLGY is a member of the Real Estate - Operations industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.19% so far this year, so RLGY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to RLGY as it looks to continue its solid performance.