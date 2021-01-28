We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Xcel Energy (XEL) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, inline with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Meanwhile, the bottom line fell 3.6% from the year-ago earnings of 56 cents per share.
Total Revenues
Xcel Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $2,947 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,051 million by 3.4%. However, the top line improved 5.3% from the prior-year quarter’s $2,798 million. This upside is mainly on higher contribution from the electric and natural gas segment than the prior-year quarter.
Segmental Results
Electric: Revenues rose 6.3% to $2,372 million from $2,231 million in the year-ago quarter.
Natural Gas: Revenues improved 1.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $544 million to $554 million.
Other: Revenues in the segment fell 8.7% to $21 million from the year-ago quarter’s $23 million.
Quarterly Highlights
Total operating expenses increased 7.4% year over year to $2,521 million, primarily due to higher electric fuel and purchased power as well as elevated operating and maintenance expenses.
Operating income in the reported quarter dipped 5.3% from the prior-year quarter to $426 million.
Total interest charges and financing costs in the reported quarter rose 9.7% from the prior-year figure to $203 million.
Looking Ahead
Xcel Energy reaffirmed 2021 EPS guidance in the range of $2.90-$3. Also, the utility plans to invest $4,475 million in 2021 and its total capital investment plan is $23,500 million for the 2021-2025 time period. The company anticipates to deliver long-term annual EPS growth of 5-7%, relying on the 2020 base of $2.78 per share. Xcel Energy projects an annual dividend rate hike of 5-7% and targets a payout ratio of 60-70%.
Zacks Rank
Xcel Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Utility Release
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 2.6%.
Upcoming Releases
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly bottom line is pegged at 55 cents per share.
Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.02 per share.
