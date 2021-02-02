We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Markets Await Economic and Earnings Data
Q4 earnings season keeps going full-throttle this week, with lots of household names reporting quarterly earnings. These include Big Tech firms like Amazon ((AMZN - Free Report) , Alphabet ((GOOGL - Free Report) , Alibaba ((BABA - Free Report) and Qualcomm ((QCOM - Free Report) , along with names across a wide variety of industries: Pfizer ((PFE - Free Report) , Chipotle ((CMG - Free Report) , Ford ((F - Free Report) , UPS ((UPS - Free Report) and T-Mobile ((TMUS - Free Report) . Assuming we get a break from talking about retail investors taking out the shorts, we may see a market more aligned with fundamentals this week.
We also get some new key reads this morning, though none until after the opening bell is rung: Manufacturing PMI and ISM Manufacturing, both for January; Construction Spending for December; and Motor Vehicle Sales (seasonally adjusted, annualized) for January. The latter segment of the pandemic has illustrated the ways Goods-producing enterprises has been outperforming Services; we shall see if this narrative holds today.
After the closing bell, we will see new earnings reports from Cirrus Logic ((CRUS - Free Report) and Vertex Pharma ((VRTX - Free Report) . The fabless semi supplier currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while the small-cell drug treatment specialist is listed as a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
ON Semiconductor ((ON - Free Report) posted strong Q4 earnings numbers ahead of this Monday’s open, putting up 35 cents per share which beat the Zacks consensus by a solid nickel. Revenues in the quarter came in at $1.45 billion, for a positive earnings surprise of 6.5%. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the chip space — initally a spinoff off Motorola back in the late 90s — has gained 5.25% in today’s pre-market on the news, nearly doubling the stock’s gains year to date.