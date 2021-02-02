We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
3 Top-Ranked Tech Stocks to Buy as Nasdaq Jumps to Start February
On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks, we explore some of the latest market news as the Nasdaq jumps to start February, after ending January on a wild ride. The episode then digs deeper into three highly-ranked large cap technology stocks to consider buying as some of the biggest names in the industry post blowout quarterly results.
Just last week the S&P and the Nasdaq climbed to new records ahead of earnings results from giants such as Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and others. U.S. stocks then went on to post their worst week since October. The downturn was likely driven by profit taking, as Wall Street and the broader media world became engulfed by the massive short squeezes at GameStop and elsewhere.
The market then bounced back on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq up around 2.6% on the day, driven by Skyworks (SWKS - Free Report) , Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) , Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) , and other big names. Investors might have welcomed the recent pullback to help give the market a breather after its huge, post-election run.
On top of that, the broader fundamentals set up a bullish case for 2021, even as the coronavirus has hampered the economic comeback during the winter. With this in mind, it’s likely time to bolster your portfolio as we start February.
Tech remains a surefire sector to invest in for the long haul. And today we explore why Micron (MU - Free Report) , Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) , and Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , which are all Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks at the moment, might be worth buying.
