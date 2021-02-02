Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Top-Ranked Tech Stocks to Buy as Nasdaq Jumps to Start February

Read MoreHide Full Article

 

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks, we explore some of the latest market news as the Nasdaq jumps to start February, after ending January on a wild ride. The episode then digs deeper into three highly-ranked large cap technology stocks to consider buying as some of the biggest names in the industry post blowout quarterly results.

Just last week the S&P and the Nasdaq climbed to new records ahead of earnings results from giants such as Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and others. U.S. stocks then went on to post their worst week since October. The downturn was likely driven by profit taking, as Wall Street and the broader media world became engulfed by the massive short squeezes at GameStop and elsewhere.

The market then bounced back on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq up around 2.6% on the day, driven by Skyworks (SWKS - Free Report) , Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) , Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) , and other big names. Investors might have welcomed the recent pullback to help give the market a breather after its huge, post-election run.

On top of that, the broader fundamentals set up a bullish case for 2021, even as the coronavirus has hampered the economic comeback during the winter. With this in mind, it’s likely time to bolster your portfolio as we start February.

Tech remains a surefire sector to invest in for the long haul. And today we explore why Micron (MU - Free Report) , Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) , and Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , which are all Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks at the moment, might be worth buying.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) - free report >>

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) - free report >>

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) - free report >>

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-discretionary semiconductor tech-stocks