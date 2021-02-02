We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 2nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB - Free Report) operates as a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 30 days.
Kirby Corporation (KEX - Free Report) operates domestic tank barges. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH - Free Report) operates as a wealth and asset management service provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE - Free Report) operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.6% downward over the last 30 days.
