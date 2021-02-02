Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB - Free Report) operates as a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 30 days.

Kirby Corporation (KEX - Free Report) operates domestic tank barges. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH - Free Report) operates as a wealth and asset management service provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE - Free Report) operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.6% downward over the last 30 days.

