Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Tops Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Cirrus Logic ( CRUS Quick Quote CRUS - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company’s quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.13 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.9%. Moreover, the bottom line grew 51.1% on a year-over-year basis, mainly driven by higher revenues. Revenues Total revenues of $485.8 million not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $463 million but also increased 30% year over year. The top line, however, jumped 43.1% sequentially on higher-than-expected unit volumes for certain components shipping in recently launched smartphones. Segment wise, portable audio product revenues (93% of total revenues) came in at $450.3 million, up 30.6% year over year. Moreover, non-portable audio and other products (7%) grew 19% to $35.5 million.
Profits & Margins Non-GAAP gross profit of $251.7 million increased 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP gross margin, however, contracted 90 basis points (bps) to 51.8%. Cirrus Logic’s non-GAAP operating expenses jumped 2.5% year over year to $105.8 million. Non-GAAP operating income of $145.9 million surged 54.2% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin of 30% expanded 470 bps. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow The company exited the fiscal third quarter with cash and marketable securities of $370.6 million compared with the $284.2 million witnessed at the end of the prior quarter. Accounts receivables were $244.8 million compared with the $181.5 million recorded in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Notably, the company did not have any long-term debt as of Dec 26, 2020. Q4 Outlook For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the company projects revenues between $280 million and $320 million. At the mid-point, the guidance suggests growth of 7.5% year over year. The mid-point of the revenue guidance lies below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $307.9 million. Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider Cirrus Logic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Texas Instruments Incorporated ( TXN Quick Quote TXN - Free Report) , Zoom Video Communications ( ZM Quick Quote ZM - Free Report) and Shopify ( SHOP Quick Quote SHOP - Free Report) , all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The long-term earnings growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated, Zoom Video Communications and Shopify is currently pegged at 9.33%, 25%, and 32.5%, respectively. Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double” From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all. You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year. Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Image: Bigstock
Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Tops Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates
Cirrus Logic (CRUS - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company’s quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.13 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.9%. Moreover, the bottom line grew 51.1% on a year-over-year basis, mainly driven by higher revenues.
Revenues
Total revenues of $485.8 million not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $463 million but also increased 30% year over year. The top line, however, jumped 43.1% sequentially on higher-than-expected unit volumes for certain components shipping in recently launched smartphones.
Segment wise, portable audio product revenues (93% of total revenues) came in at $450.3 million, up 30.6% year over year. Moreover, non-portable audio and other products (7%) grew 19% to $35.5 million.
Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote
Profits & Margins
Non-GAAP gross profit of $251.7 million increased 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP gross margin, however, contracted 90 basis points (bps) to 51.8%.
Cirrus Logic’s non-GAAP operating expenses jumped 2.5% year over year to $105.8 million.
Non-GAAP operating income of $145.9 million surged 54.2% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin of 30% expanded 470 bps.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
The company exited the fiscal third quarter with cash and marketable securities of $370.6 million compared with the $284.2 million witnessed at the end of the prior quarter.
Accounts receivables were $244.8 million compared with the $181.5 million recorded in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Notably, the company did not have any long-term debt as of Dec 26, 2020.
Q4 Outlook
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the company projects revenues between $280 million and $320 million. At the mid-point, the guidance suggests growth of 7.5% year over year. The mid-point of the revenue guidance lies below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $307.9 million.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Cirrus Logic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN - Free Report) , Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) and Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) , all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated, Zoom Video Communications and Shopify is currently pegged at 9.33%, 25%, and 32.5%, respectively.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>