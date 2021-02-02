We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
JetBlue (JBLU) Reveals New Mint Cabins for Transatlantic Market
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU - Free Report) has unveiled its new Mint business class cabin for its yet-to-be-launched transatlantic flights. The revamped Mint cabins feature 24 private suites with a sliding door for every Mint customer. JetBlue’s Mint cabins were launched in 2014 to make premium travel across the United States more affordable.
The airline plans to debut the redesigned Mint service on its London flights, set to be launched this summer. Additionally, the carrier will introduce a 16-seat layout on few flights between New York and Los Angeles in 2021.
Features of the New Transatlantic Mint Cabins
Each of the 24 private suites in the Mint cabins features a large setback screen, wireless charging capabilities as well as additional storage space. Additionally, the first row in the aircraft has two Mint Studios with a larger setback screen, an extra side table and additional room to work or relax. It also has a guest seat to accommodate an additional Mint customer during flight at cruising altitude.
In order to enhance the sleep experience of flyers, every Mint seat is layered with premium quality foam and a breathable cover. Additional sleep amenities such as a convertible blanket with a built-in foot pocket and a snooze kit are provided.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
JetBlue carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
