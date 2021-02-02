We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Silver ETF (SLV) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares Silver Trust (SLV - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 147% from its 52-week low price of $10.86 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
SLV in Focus
The fund offers exposure to the day-to-day movement of the price of silver bullion. It is an ultra-popular silver ETF with AUM of $14.6 billion and a heavy volume of nearly 30.3 million shares a day. It charges 50 bps in fees per year from investors (see: all the Precious Metal ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The precious metal space, especially silver, has been an area to watch lately given a Reddit-fueled frenzy. Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum declared silver “THE BIGGEST SHORT IN THE WORLD” last week, encouraging traders to pile into the grey metal. Additionally, the optimism over global economic recovery in the post-pandemic world will push up inflation, thereby leading to higher demand for silver as an inflation hedge.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, SLV has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, it seems that SLV might remain strong given a higher weighted alpha of 70.96 and 20-day volatility of 46.8%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for investors, who want to ride on this surging ETF a little further.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>