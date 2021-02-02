We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Compass Diversified Holdings is one of 888 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CODI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CODI's full-year earnings has moved 2.62% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, CODI has returned 5.91% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 0.71% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Compass Diversified Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, CODI belongs to the Financial - Investment Funds industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #217 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.59% so far this year, meaning that CODI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track CODI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.