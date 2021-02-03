We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
This Week's 5 Most Incredible Earnings Charts
The large cap earnings season continues with over 620 companies reporting earnings this week.
Many of the hottest names on the Street will report including two of the FAANGs, Amazon and Alphabet, as well as some of the red-hot companies in restaurants, retail, technology, and finance.
These five companies have great earnings charts, with shares near 5-year highs.
Most of them have solid earnings surprise track records as well.
Will the market bulls get a boost if these reports come in better-than-expected?
1. Activision Blizzard (ATVI - Free Report) has a great earnings surprise track record with just one miss in the last 5 years and it’s all the way back in early 2016. If it beats again this quarter, that miss will be wiped off the 5-year chart. Shares are up 59.5% over the last year. Can the rally continue?
2. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report) has put together a great earnings record. It hasn’t missed since 2018. Shares have been on a tear, gaining 74% over the last year. It now trades at all-time highs and sports a forward P/E of 69. Is there more gas in the tank?
3. Lithia Motors (LAD - Free Report) has beat 3 quarters in a row as auto sales remain strong during the pandemic. Shares have been on fire, gaining 149% over the last year. Shares are still relatively cheap, however, as they sport a PEG ratio of just 0.7. Will car sales remain elevated in 2021?
4. Spotify (SPOT - Free Report) has missed twice in a row, but the Street hasn’t cared. Shares are up 145% over the last year and are near all-time highs. Analysts see an earnings turnaround in 2021, with earnings growing 61%.
5. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG - Free Report) is coming off a rare miss last quarter but that hasn’t stopped the shares from hitting new 5-year highs recently. Shares are up 85% in the last year and now sport a forward P/E of 26. Is that P/E now considered to be “cheap” in this 2021 bull market?
