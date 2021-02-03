We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 1, 2021
Hologic Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics, medical imaging systems and surgical products which cater to the healthcare needs of women.Hologic exited fiscal first quarter with better-than-expected earnings and in-line revenues. Rise in organic revenues amid the pandemic-led business disruptions is encouraging. Hologic has been making impressive progress in its Breast Health arm over the past few months. Growth in Diagnostic revenues, led by improvements in Molecular Diagnostics, buoys optimism. Robust demand for COVID-19-related products and ongoing recovery in other arms have enabled Hologic to provide a strong fiscal second-quarter outlook, which instills investors’ confidence. Recently announced buyouts and receipt of regulatory approvals bode well for Hologic. Expansion of both margins looks encouraging. Over the past six months, Hologic has outperformed its industry.
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) is the nation's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. In addition to being a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MarineMax enjoys the rare combination of have a Zacks Value Style Score of A, Growth Style Score of A, Momentum Style Score of B, which helps it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A. The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is the series of recent earnings estimate revisions to the upside. Over the last month alone, four analysts have increased their earnings estimates for next year while three have done so for the current year. It has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year. Currently, the historical EPS growth rate for MarineMax is in double digits. But investors should also focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow solidly this year, versus the industry average.
