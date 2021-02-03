We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PennyMac (PFSI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 4 after the bell. The company’s revenues and earnings are projected to reflect year-over-year increases.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results highlighted growth in revenues and higher expenses.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 25.71%.
Further, the bank’s activities during the fourth quarter were adequate to win analysts’ confidence. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.92 for earnings moved up marginally over the last 30 days. The consensus mark indicates a year-over-year jump of a whopping 214.89%.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
Key Factors
PennyMac’s top line is likely to have benefited from increase in mortgage loan originations and refinancing activities during the fourth quarter on lower mortgage rates.
However, the company’s other investments portfolio’s interest income might have been affected due to relatively lower interest rates in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales of $1.06 billion suggests a 115.9% surge from the year-ago period.
Moreover, as salaries and benefit costs continue to rise, overall expenses are expected to have flared up during the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Also, PennyMac’s efforts to expand into newer markets and products might have inflated expenses.
Among other finance stocks, LendingTree, Inc. (TREE - Free Report) and Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN - Free Report) are likely to release results around Feb 25, while Ellington Financial LLC (EFC - Free Report) is expected to report around Feb 10.
Here is what our quantitative model predicts:
PennyMac has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for PennyMac is +13.07%.
Zacks Rank: PennyMac currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3, which increases the predictive power of ESP. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>