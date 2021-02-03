We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Newell Brands (NWL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Newell Brands is one of 184 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NWL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NWL's full-year earnings has moved 5.30% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, NWL has moved about 14.86% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 3.07% on average. This means that Newell Brands is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, NWL belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.06% so far this year, so NWL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to NWL as it looks to continue its solid performance.