Are Stocks Too Hot to Buy?

(0:45) - Should You Be Chasing These High Flying Stocks? (6:30) - Robinhood and The GameStop Short Squeeze (17:50) - What Are Some Other Stocks Reddit Has It’s Sights on (26:15) - What Are The Lessons To Learn From The Recent Volatility? (35:30) - Episode Roundup: GME, AMC, GBR, CMG, NVDA, EDIT Podcast@Zacks.com
Welcome to Episode #258 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Senior Strategist, Kevin Cook, to talk about the red-hot stock market.
2021 is only 4 weeks old but stocks continued to rally to start the year, even as volatility related to the Wall Street Bets/Reddit short-squeeze trades put the jitters into the markets in January.
But many of those trades are now mostly complete.
Short-Squeeze Trades Cool Off GameStop (, has, for the time being, stopped soaring to new highs and, instead, is now in a big sell-off. GME Quick Quote GME - Free Report)
Billions in market cap has been wiped away in just a few days.
AMC Entertainment ( is another that has reversed course. It traded as high as $20.36 during the short-squeeze but has retreated back under $10. AMC Quick Quote AMC - Free Report) Chasing the Hot Stocks
But what if you had jumped into AMC when it was at $15? What now?
Some new traders did just that and are facing large losses.
There are always risks with any investment, especially the short-term trade.
But what about those stocks that aren’t in the cross hairs of the WSB/Reddit gang, but have just been soaring anyway?
Pandemic Stock Plays Heat Up Chipotle (continues to dominate the fast-casual restaurant scene even during the pandemic. Nearly 50% of its revenue is now coming from the digital channel thanks to its great ordering app, delivery and pick-up options. CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report)
But shares are trading at all-time highs and sport a forward P/E of 69.
Should investors be buying on the high?
Novavax ( is another pandemic beneficiary as it’s developed a coronavirus vaccine that it hopes to roll out later this year. NVAX Quick Quote NVAX - Free Report)
Shares are up 137% so far in 2021.
Is it too hot to get in now?
And then there are some stocks that haven’t been doing much over the last several months, including big semiconductor giant
NVIDIA (. NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report)
Should you wait for a pullback or get in before it eventually goes higher?
There’s a lot of investors “chasing” the hot stocks right now.
Find out all you need to know about keeping your cool in this volatile stock market on this week’s podcast.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double” From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all. You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year. Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Image: Bigstock
Are Stocks Too Hot to Buy?
Welcome to Episode #258 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Senior Strategist, Kevin Cook, to talk about the red-hot stock market.
2021 is only 4 weeks old but stocks continued to rally to start the year, even as volatility related to the Wall Street Bets/Reddit short-squeeze trades put the jitters into the markets in January.
But many of those trades are now mostly complete.
Short-Squeeze Trades Cool Off
GameStop (GME - Free Report) , has, for the time being, stopped soaring to new highs and, instead, is now in a big sell-off.
Billions in market cap has been wiped away in just a few days.
AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) is another that has reversed course. It traded as high as $20.36 during the short-squeeze but has retreated back under $10.
Chasing the Hot Stocks
But what if you had jumped into AMC when it was at $15? What now?
Some new traders did just that and are facing large losses.
There are always risks with any investment, especially the short-term trade.
But what about those stocks that aren’t in the cross hairs of the WSB/Reddit gang, but have just been soaring anyway?
Pandemic Stock Plays Heat Up
Chipotle (CMG - Free Report) continues to dominate the fast-casual restaurant scene even during the pandemic. Nearly 50% of its revenue is now coming from the digital channel thanks to its great ordering app, delivery and pick-up options.
But shares are trading at all-time highs and sport a forward P/E of 69.
Should investors be buying on the high?
Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) is another pandemic beneficiary as it’s developed a coronavirus vaccine that it hopes to roll out later this year.
Shares are up 137% so far in 2021.
Is it too hot to get in now?
And then there are some stocks that haven’t been doing much over the last several months, including big semiconductor giant NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) .
Should you wait for a pullback or get in before it eventually goes higher?
There’s a lot of investors “chasing” the hot stocks right now.
Find out all you need to know about keeping your cool in this volatile stock market on this week’s podcast.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>