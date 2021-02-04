We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
This Week's 5 Hottest Earnings Charts
The large cap earnings season continues with over 620 companies reporting earnings this week.
Many of the hottest names on the Street will report including two of the FAANGs, Amazon and Alphabet, as well as some of the red-hot companies in restaurants, retail, technology, and finance.
These five companies have the best earnings charts this week.
All five are trading near or at 5-year highs and they also have great earnings surprise track records.
Can they keep their momentum?
This Week’s 5 Hottest Earnings Charts
1. QUALCOMM (QCOM - Free Report) hasn’t missed in 5 years. Impressive. Shares have been on a tear, gaining 90.3% in the last year. But it still has an attractive valuation with a PEG ratio of just 1.1. Can it move higher on this report?
2. PayPal Holdings (PYPL - Free Report) has a great earnings surprise track record, with just one miss in the last 5 years and it was in 2020. But that didn’t stop the shares from continuing to rally, as they’re up 118% in the last year. Shares trade with a premium valuation, with a forward P/E of 51. Is it too hot to handle?
3. Estee Lauder (EL - Free Report) also has a great earnings surprise track record. It has missed just one time, and it was in 2020 during the pandemic. It’s back on track in recent quarters and shares were recently at new 5-year highs. It trades with a forward P/E of 45 but is considered one of the top luxury retailers and beauty brands. Is it time to get in?
4. Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK - Free Report) has two hot brands: UGG and Hoka One One. It has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2017. It posted huge earnings beats in 2020 during the pandemic. Impressive. Shares are up 63% in the last year but it still trades with a forward P/E of “just” 26. Is it too late to get in?
5. Peloton (PTON - Free Report) has beat big the last 2 quarters. It’s been one of the hottest pandemic plays, with the shares gaining 351% in the last year. But what happens when the economy reopens and the coronavirus pandemic eases? Will people go back to the gym?
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>