Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF - Free Report) closed at $15.17, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CLF as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 25, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, up 12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.31 billion, up 332.33% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLF. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.75% higher within the past month. CLF currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, CLF currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.26, which means CLF is trading at a discount to the group.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
