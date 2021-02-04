We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gartner (IT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) ) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 9, before market open.
Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s fourth-quarter 2020 revenues is pegged at $1.07 billion, indicating a decline of 10.9% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.
Going by segments, the Research segment should benefit from the temporary cost-avoidance initiatives. The coronavirus-induced challenging selling scenario, and decline in client retention and new business are likely to have weighed on the segment.
Decline in labor base revenues and small workforce action might have weighed on the Consulting segment. Demand in digital, cost optimization, and data and analytics areas are likely to have aided the segment.
Under the Conferences segment, the gradual shifting to virtual-conference mode has helped the company attain cost savings and operational efficiencies. Initiatives undertaken to preserve liquidity and maintain financial strength are likely to have strengthened the bottom line.
The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 82 cents, implying a significant year-over-year decline of 30.5%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Gartner this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Gartner has an Earnings ESP of -6.86% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Gartner, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Gartner, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gartner, Inc. Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on fourth-quarter 2020 earnings.
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Aptiv(APTV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.92% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Equifax(EFX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.44% and a Zacks Rank #3.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>