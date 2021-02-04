Back to top

Company News for Feb 4, 2021

  • Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) gained 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 per share.
  • Sony Corporation’s (SNE - Free Report) shares soared 12.2% after it reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $2.64, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share.
  • Shares of Humana, Inc (HUM - Free Report) gained 0.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 loss of $2.30 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.35.
  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (SMG - Free Report) shares jumped 5.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.73 per share.

