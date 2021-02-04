Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB - Free Report) is an REIT that primarily focuses on developing, acquisition, ownership and operations of multi-family apartment communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI - Free Report) provides online entertainment services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD - Free Report) engages in mission-critical information systems and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN - Free Report) develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 54.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


industrial-products internet reit tech-stocks