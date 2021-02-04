We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 4th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB - Free Report) is an REIT that primarily focuses on developing, acquisition, ownership and operations of multi-family apartment communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Bilibili Inc. (BILI - Free Report) provides online entertainment services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.
General Dynamics Corporation (GD - Free Report) engages in mission-critical information systems and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN - Free Report) develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 54.2% downward over the last 30 days.
