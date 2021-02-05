We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
UGI Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
UGI Corporation (UGI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’searnings of $1.17 per share.
It generated GAAP earnings of $1.44 per share for the reported quarter, up from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.
Revenues
Revenues of $1,932 million for the fiscal first quarter declined 4% from the year-ago numberof $2,007 million.
UGI Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
UGI Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UGI Corporation Quote
Segmental Revenues
AmeriGas Propane: Revenues of $666 million for the quarter under review were down 9% from the year-ago number.
UGI International: Revenues summed $700 million, up 8% from the year-ago figure.
Midstream & Marketing: Revenues of $341 million for the reported quarter fell 9% year over year.
UGI Utilities: Revenues of $300 million were down 9% from the year-ago reported figure.
Corporate & Other: This segment incurred a loss of $75 million, narrower than the loss of $76 million in first-quarter fiscal 2019.
Highlights of the Release
The company invested $79 million of its capital in UGI Utilities, up 11% from the prior-year’s comparable period. It expanded the renewable natural gas portfolio by making investment in New Energy One HoldCo LLC, in the reported quarter. Also, on Dec 30, 2020, management announced that the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mountaineer Gas Company.
Total interest expenses of $78 million were down 7% from the prior-year figure.
Zacks Rank
UGI Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Release
ONE Gas Inc. (OGS - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly bottom line is pegged at $1.06 per share.
Other Releases
MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 56 cents per share, which increased 9% from the year-ago level.
Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.71 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 by 8.2%.
